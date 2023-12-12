‘It’s tradition:’ TMT Farms’ Christmas light display returns

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County received its own little Christmas miracle this year as the beloved TMT drive-through light display decided to flip the switch back on.

In September, the farm announced that they would be retiring after more than 20 years.

Within hours, the community flooded to their Facebook page sharing their gratitude and memories from over the years, which ultimately led the family to keeping going with the cherished tradition. This time, they say for good.

Roy Thompson and his wife have been putting on this light show since 1994 and it started with just a wagon and a few inflatables.

Now it has become a staple in Statesboro. So much that this past weekend, its opening weekend, the wait was two even up to three hours just to get in.

The sight and sounds of Christmas in the Boro...

“Merry Christmas! Thanks for coming out.”

For over the past 29 years, TMT farms has been a part of Christmas for families across Bulloch County.

“It’s tradition.”

“The beautiful lights, that’s what we’re looking forward to!”

“We’ve been coming here for years and we were so happy when we found out they were gonna be doing it again”

Something Roy Thompson and his wife never could have imagined.

“We just started talking about Christmas and what we love the most was,” said Roy Thompson.

A time of year that is close to their hearts that keeps them young at heart.

“Our love for Christmas has never waivered - from putting up our first Christmas tree, to what you see right now I mean we’re just like little kids every Christmas.” said Thompson.

So 29 years and no telling how many lights later...

“I always say, go through and count them and let me know how many there are!” said Thompson.

The couple decided it was time to give it up, that was until they saw just how many lives the lights have touched.

“This one, I will answer with the tear in my eye, yes, but not because of us, but because of how the people have accepted us.”

But once the news broke that they were back in business, people came lining up.

“It wasn’t a shock because this is a tradition for a lot of families. Being a volunteer here we meet people. It’s their fourth fifth year or they come back every year,” siad John Waters, a TMT volunteer.

They did open this past Friday which was different from past years as they decided to take Thanksgiving off and spend it with family, but they are open now until Christmas.

