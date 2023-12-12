JCB gives Santa a lift to drop off toys in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is still nearly two weeks away.

But Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special stop in Savannah Tuesday to visit some good little boys and girls.

“They have been waiting for this day for a while,” said Lady Bamford Center Executive Director Tammy A.K. Mixon-Calderon.

The boys and girls at the Lady Bamford Center awaiting the arrival of a special guest.

“It is pumped up in there! They are ready! They are on one hundred and they are ready for Santa and all of his elves to come and bring their toys for them,” said Mixon-Calderon.

JCB in Pooler letting the reindeer get some rest, lending Santa, Mrs. Claus and all their toys one of their ‘sleighs’.

“Very reliable and Santa will be on time,” said JCB VP of Finance Phil Shaw.

And on time he was.

Spending time with some of his biggest fans.

He and Mrs. Claus handing out presents to every single child.

Putting gifts in hands and smiles on faces.

While this is clearly a big day for the kids.

It’s not lost on those around them either.

“It’s just joy, it’s just Christmas with children, isn’t it? It’s as simple as that, happiness,” said Shaw.

A simple gift, spreading that joy and happiness far beyond the hands of those who open it.

“It helps with our families, especially parents who are struggling at this time. Being able to have someone else to think about their children at this time truly helps them out as well with a little less stress for them,” Mixon-Calderon explains.

So, just as kids peel back wrapping paper to see their new toys, when you look beneath the initial layer of a day like this it too reveals a gift.

A gift you can’t touch but you can hold onto.

A gift that doesn’t feel like anything but can make you feel everything all at once.

The gift of a memory that lasts a lifetime.

“It’s just an honor to be here apart of this today. Just to see the smiles on their faces, it’s the highlight of the year,” Shaw says.

