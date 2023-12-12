Lawsuit: Effingham Co. store received reports that Crocker Sr. was a pedophile while working as Santa Claus

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of the estate of Mary Crocker. The young girl who was found dead with her brother in their backyard in Effingham County five years ago.

Elwyn Crocker Sr. – Mary’s father – was one of five people arrested for her and her sibling’s death.

The lawsuit claims that the Walmart in Rincon continued to employee Crocker Sr. even after it was made aware of child predator behavior.

According to the lawsuit, Crocker Sr. was the Santa Claus at the Rincon Walmart between at least 2016 and 2018. During that time, a store employee reported to a store manager that Crocker Sr. had told a co-worker that he wanted to continue to be Santa because he received sexual gratification from having children sit on his lap.

The lawsuit claims that the Rincon Walmart management received a second complaint about Crocker Sr.’s behavior.

The estate of Mary Crocker is suing for damages and says it believes if Walmart had acted on any of the complaints, it could have maybe prevented Mary’s death.

Crocker Sr. is currently in jail, charged with the murder of his daughter and son.

WTOC has contacted Walmart for a response. We will update this article when we hear back.

