New study shows traffic over Highway 278 bridge up by 16%

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Tuesday, the Gateway Corridor Independent Review Committee met to discuss the results of a new study of Highway 278.

The highway bridge is the only way on or off of Hilton Head Island.

In October, the Hilton Head town council reviewed a survey on the highway done by the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Beaufort County, but they decided they wanted a more comprehensive look and went to an independent surveyor.

Those results were presented Tuesday, and found that while the population of the Island has only gone up about 2%, traffic over the bridge has gone up 16% in the same time. That’s an additional 60,000 cars more than the original survey found.

Locals shared their thoughts during the meeting, even complaining about not being given enough time to express concerns.

“I don’t like this timing thing, we have a lot more to say. because it’s a problem I have sent a letter to the contractors to explain much more about what our overall issue is here which is the congestion”

There are four ideal plans for moving forward with the information from the new study. The committee will now review those four models, including their potential impacts to the community before making a decision on the next step in the project.

They hope to have a decision by May.

