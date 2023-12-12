Residents discuss ongoing concerns after spill at plant off Ebenezer Road

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A grassroots organization holding a meeting about toxins in Effingham County.

Residents came out to address a late September spill at the DRT America Facility located off Ebenezer Road - 500 gallons of pretreated sulfate turpentine.

Many residents contacted WTOC that the smell was sickening even causing abdominal pain.

On Monday night, the Southern Environmental Law Center helped lead a discussion with Ebenezer and Effingham residents about on going DRT concerns. Residents are concerned that more industry in the county is going result in more pollution to the ecosystem there and eventually harm their health.

In a statement, DRT says:

“As a first step, DRT has retained Trinity Consultants to develop and perform an air sampling and monitoring program. Trinity is a leader in air quality consulting, and will work with a leading odor laboratory, St. Croix Sensory, to assess potential odor sources on and around DRT’s 85 acres.”

