Savannah Economic Development Authority announces new organization to expand workforce

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday night, local economic officials are ramping up efforts to boost the area’s workforce.

The Savannah Economic Development Authority announcing Tuesday a new organization tasked with bringing workers to the region.

This announcement comes in the wake of a recent study that found by 2025, the area won’t have enough industrial workers to meet employer demand.

“We want to chip away at that deficit. Our goal is to make sure that our supply exceeds our demand instead of our demand exceeding our supply,” said Anna Chafin, with Savannah Economic Development Authority.

The new regional workforce organization will be led by current Bryan County Development Authority CEO Anna Chafin.

Members will work across these six key areas they think will help increase the number of area workers and resources.

Last month, the Savannah-Harbor I-16 Corridor Joint Development Authority released the findings of a workforce study that estimates in 2025 the region will have a shortage of more than 1,400 industrial workers - with that number peaking at nearly 2,200 in 2027.

The new organization is in its early stages.

It has yet to be given an official name and Chafin says the group is still determining the counties they will partner with.

Officials are racing against the clock as they work to support a slew of industrial businesses that have announced new sites in our area including Hyundai Motor Group which eventually plans to hire 8,500 employees at its Bryan County plant.

Chafin says this new organization will address workforce needs.

“The number one challenge that these industries are facing is to get a qualified workforce. The message to industry is ‘help is one the way.’”

SEDA officials also note that this new organization will be for several industries, not just Hyundai.

Their work is expected to get underway early next year.

