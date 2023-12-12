Sky Cams
Savannah Police searching for person of interest in murder case

Juian Morales
Juian Morales(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for help in locating 18-year-old Juian Morales as a person of interest in the murder of Michael Hoang.

20-year-old Hoang died after a shooting on the 1900 block of Harrison Street on October 16.

Two other people were also injured in that shooting.

If you have information, please call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

