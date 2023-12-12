Savannah Police searching for person of interest in murder case
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for help in locating 18-year-old Juian Morales as a person of interest in the murder of Michael Hoang.
20-year-old Hoang died after a shooting on the 1900 block of Harrison Street on October 16.
Two other people were also injured in that shooting.
If you have information, please call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.