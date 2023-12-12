SCAD donates over 100 gifts to Savannah’s Union Mission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah College of Art and Design teamed up with a local nonprofit to help some families out Tuesday.

SCAD faculty, staff and even students partnered with Union Mission at Parker’s house to help bring some joy to families in-need ahead of the holidays.

“Everyone has a part to play in making our community a viable, interesting, dynamic community,” Vice President Darrell Naylor-Johnson said.

Savannah College of Art and Design is joining forces with Savannah’s Union Mission for the 29th consecutive year.

The college donated over 100 gifts to the local nonprofit this time around. Kids from families in-need will be able to choose between a wide variety of gifts this holiday season. Among those, some toys, books, bikes and doll houses here will be given to them at Parker’s House Wednesday.

Some SCAD students tell me it’s acts of kindness like these that motivate them to serve this community, and create a positive difference in people’s lives.

“I feel supported. I feel like we’re not just a school. We’re not just here in Savannah. We’re here, you know, to give back to community and make an impact,” SCAD Student Sophia Lee.

This, all a part of SCAD SERVE, the university’s program encourages students and other faculty to become involved with this community. The school’s Vice President hopes the families receiving the presents understand that they deserve to be celebrated as well.

“We didn’t want to just say ‘here are these items.’ We want to celebrate the families that are going to gift these items to these children. And so our SCAD elves came in and actually decorated this room and created an environment for the gifting,” Darrell Naylor-Johnson said.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, Students are even encouraging others to consider helping out those who are less fortunate.

“Nowadays people are so focused on living their lives and making it through the day, but, you know, when you just take a break and look around and see people in-need and just helping each other, you see the impact,” Sophia Lee said.

The families are set to receive the gifts at Parker’s Wednesday afternoon.

