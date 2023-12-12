Sky Cams
SCAD Holiday Spectacular event happening this weekend

By Becky Sattero
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You don’t have to go to New York City to experience Broadway during the Holidays you can do that in Savannah on Thursday night.

It’s going to be an evening of carols and good cheer at the all-new Holiday Spectacular concert, presented by the SCAD Bee Sharps.

Joining Morning Break to share details about this exciting show, taking place at Lucas Theatre, is Ryah Johnson, senior member of the SCAD Bee Sharps.

