Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day: Low pressure to bring rain, gusty winds

WTOC's First Alert Weather Day graphic.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday, Dec. 17, will be a First Alert Weather Day.

An area of low pressure is forecast to move out of the Gulf of Mexico and pass near the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Sunday before slowly pulling away on Monday.

According to the WTOC First Alert Weather Team, rain may be heavy at times on Sunday with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.

High seas, rip currents and risks of coastal beach erosion are expected.

You can download the free WTOC Weather app on your mobile device to get daily weather updates.

