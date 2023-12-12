Sky Cams
WTOC ends annual toy drive Wednesday at Walmart in Pooler

This graphic shows that WTOC will end their annual toy drive at Walmart in Pooler.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks the last day of WTOC’s annual toy drive.

While you can still drop off gifts at the station, WTOC will be heading out into the community one last time.

On Wednesday, WTOC will be at the Walmart in Pooler from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The toy drive is still in need of gifts for pre-teen and teenage children.

Community members are invited to stop by and drop off new unwrapped toys.

