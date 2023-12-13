Bryan Co. officials aiming to upgrade Mill Creek Church Road

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One Bryan County Road could be getting some upgrades.

Road improvements to Mill Creek Church Road in Ellabell is something county officials say has been at the top of their priority list this year.

“Right now, it’s a one lane dirt road, but soon, it could look a little different.”

Mill Creek Church Road it’s home to churches, cemeteries and several houses.

Locals say it’s also home to some dangerous driving conditions.

“There were a few times that were reported that we had some washouts due to heavy rain, or the ditches had overflowed and flooded the road,” Communications Manager Matthew Kent said.

That’s why the county is looking to make some upgrades.

“We’ve moved very quickly on getting the design ready to get that road paved into a two-lane road,” Kent said.

But to get that done the county needs a right-of-way from some residents. That means losing some of their yard.

WTOC spoke to a few people living on the road off camera who say for the most part, they support this plan.

Their only concern is that it could make it easier for people to speed.

Kent says county is hoping locals will support the plan in an effort to make the road safer for drivers.

“To create the road in such a way that the rain is able to naturally flow off it, and create a safer travelling surface.”

Kent says if they’re able to get the right of way, they should be able to have this road work done by the middle of 2024.

