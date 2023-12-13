Cool week continues, wet & windy Sunday ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another chilly start to the day with lows in the 30s for inland areas and 40s closer to the coast.

We’ll warm to the 50s by noon with afternoon highs near 60 degrees.

Thursday will be chilly with lows again in the mid to upper 30s and highs near 60 degrees. You’ll probably notice the breeze tomorrow, with widespread wind gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour likely. Coastal areas will experience highs gusts, peaking over 30 miles per hour at times. Subsiding wind speeds return overnight into Friday.

Friday will be a calmer day with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s as we close out the rest of the week without any rain.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is an increasing chance of showers on Saturday night with a better chance on Sunday.

The rest of the work week will be dry, but rain returns this weekend! Sunday will be damp and breezy as a low move over the area! pic.twitter.com/DQVVMUqk4G — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 13, 2023

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Sunday has the potential to be very wet and breezy, especially along the coast. A low pressure system will be moving over our area. Wind gusts could top 30 miles per hour at times, but many of us will stay in the 20 to 25 mile per hour range. This will be a good day to stay inside.

We will also likely see coastal impacts, with high surf, rip currents, increased wave heights, higher than normal tides and beach erosion possible.

The rain chance will linger into Monday as this low pulls away from us to the north.

Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

