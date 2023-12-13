Developers purchase land off Highway 278 in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - A major development is planned for a tract of land stretching between I-95 and Margaritaville.

Right now, a stretch of land off of Highway 278 in Hardeeville is just a bunch of trees but as of recently, a Charleston-based developer purchased the land for $36 million and is planning to turn it into a master-planned community.

The 2,600-acre plot of land is known officially as the Morgan Tract. It takes up most of the remaining undeveloped land between Margaritaville and downtown.

The developers who bought the land say other companies have spent more than 25 years trying and failing to buy the tract. The tract’s new owners, HIC Land, and developers, D.R. Horton, are no strangers to the area.

“We knew for a number of years that the Morgan Tract would eventually be sold. We just didn’t know what, when and who. Now that we know, we’re very excited about this development,” said Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams.

The community is planned to be multi-use, featuring houses, businesses, nature trails and more. Mayor Williams says the developers have already worked in Hardeeville and they are welcome back.

“We’ve seen their product, and we’re happy with their product, so the important part of this step is that we know it’s in good hands,” said Mayor Williams.

Mayor Williams says this is all part of Hardeeville’s massive growth. With the new development not having any age-restrictions like some nearby retirement communities, it should help to house the growing workforce as well.

“It gives quality housing for younger families to come into the area. And also, those younger families provide the workforce that we need,” said Mayor Williams.

The project is expected to break ground next year.

