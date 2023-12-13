Georgia Department of Human Services battling a backlog of SNAP renewals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Battling a backlog to help Georgians put food on the table.

That’s the reality for Georgia Department of Human Services Employees as they’ve experienced a surge of applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Thousands of families are still waiting on their benefits to be approved.

“I felt like less of a mother, excuse me. I felt like less of a mother. It’s one of those things that you’re expected to be able to do.”

Alexis Lee is a mother of four. Three of her children live with her and have special needs. She looks at these pictures of her kids as she remembers how it felt to wait two months for her SNAP benefits to be renewed this fall - a process that typically takes 30 days or less.

“I was confused, I was lost, I didn’t know what I was going to do. I know it’s not that long without, but with three kids in the household, myself, and their diagnosis. It was just a lot trying to accommodate everything,” said Lee.

Lee’s family isn’t the only one to experience delays in receiving their SNAP benefits this year.

According to the Georgia Department of Human Services, more than 22,000 Georgia families are still waiting for their benefits as of the end of November.

WTOC Investigates obtained internal emails from the state. They reveal the backlog was much bigger earlier this year.

According to the messages, in June, there were more than 117,000 pending SNAP renewals. By October, that number had climbed to nearly 124,000.

And uncertainty around when SNAP benefits may arrive is causing people to turn to other options for their food, like local food banks.

“A lot of people will post or call us, and say, ‘I’m supposed to be getting it, they’re saying it’s still two weeks away. Can you just get me through those two weeks until I get my SNAP benefits?’ I have noticed that the calls have gone up, the phone calls of people asking us, ‘what do we do?’” said Mary Jane Crouch.

Mary Jane Crouch is the Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, a non-profit food pantry that serves 21 counties in the region. Crouch says just this past October, they saw an 18% increase in need for their services over October of last year. She says she only expects that number to grow.

So – what’s causing the delay in SNAP benefits? In a statement to WTOC, a spokesperson for Georgia’s Department of Human Services says:

“The backlog can be attributed in large part to an uneven workload distribution resulting from the increase in SNAP applications we receive when Children head back to school in the fall.”

Lee’s SNAP benefits have been reinstated, and she says…she’s hopeful for the future of her family, and families in similar situations.

“My hopes are that Georgia just takes control and they do their best to get notification out to people. There’s people that really need food.”

The Department of Human Services tells WTOC they’re working to ensure the backlog doesn’t return once it’s resolved.

They say they’ve hired more than 1,100 new Economic Support Specialists since January, offered overtime to increase the capacity of caseworkers, stipends to staff who wouldn’t normally carry a caseload, and brought back retired caseworkers to help process applications.

DHS did not provide a timeline for when they believe the backlog will be resolved.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.