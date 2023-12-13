Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Hardeeville city leaders discuss updates to zoning ordinance

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - Over in Hardeeville, city leaders are discussing updates to the municipal zoning and development ordinance.

At Wednesday’s planning commission meeting, public works officials presented updates to the ordinance, which lays out the rules for development in the city.

While some updates were simple wording changes, a key takeaway was stormwater runoff changes. Public works officials decided that the stormwater management practices laid out by the Southern Lowcountry Regional Board should be adopted into Hardeeville’s development ordinance.

That board, also known as SoLoCo, is made up of leaders from across Jasper and Beaufort counties. The city’s planning commission voted to recommend that city council approves the changes at a future meeting.

“If the city council approves us to go ahead and to incorporate some of the SoLoCo design manual, I think what we’ll do is get together with local consultants, in the area who are doing work in Hardeeville and come up with the great ideas of how to amend that document to fit Hardeeville,” said John Brown, the public works director for the city of Hardeeville.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Antonio Rahami
Suspect wanted for Effingham Co. shooting turns self in
Elwyn Crocker Sr.
Lawsuit: Effingham Co. store received reports that Crocker Sr. was a pedophile while working as Santa Claus
Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo pleads not guilty to federal drug charge
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 200 block of Birchfield Drive
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 200 block of Birchfield Drive
Juian Morales
Savannah Police searching for person of interest in murder case

Latest News

Kristi Kitchings
Top Teacher : Kristi Kitchings
Capt. Jimmy Armel
Captain, fellow veterans tagging great white sharks off the Georgia coast
Developers purchase land off Highway 278 in Hardeeville
Developers purchase land off Highway 278 in Hardeeville
Developers purchase land off Highway 278 in Hardeeville