Hardeeville city leaders discuss updates to zoning ordinance

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - Over in Hardeeville, city leaders are discussing updates to the municipal zoning and development ordinance.

At Wednesday’s planning commission meeting, public works officials presented updates to the ordinance, which lays out the rules for development in the city.

While some updates were simple wording changes, a key takeaway was stormwater runoff changes. Public works officials decided that the stormwater management practices laid out by the Southern Lowcountry Regional Board should be adopted into Hardeeville’s development ordinance.

That board, also known as SoLoCo, is made up of leaders from across Jasper and Beaufort counties. The city’s planning commission voted to recommend that city council approves the changes at a future meeting.

“If the city council approves us to go ahead and to incorporate some of the SoLoCo design manual, I think what we’ll do is get together with local consultants, in the area who are doing work in Hardeeville and come up with the great ideas of how to amend that document to fit Hardeeville,” said John Brown, the public works director for the city of Hardeeville.

