Jamie Ertle's Wednesday WX Forecast 12-13-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of all of us except for one lone hold out, Baxley, has reached and breached 60°. Cirrus coverage is thinning out and a we’ve been pretty calm through today, but our winds are going to start to pick up as we’re sandwiched between High pressure over the Appalachians and a broad area of low pressure develops over the southern Gulf of Mexico, our big rain maker this weekend. It’ll be about 59° at 5:21pm sunset.

Daybreak Thursday low to middle 40s mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to reach 60° as a dry cold front moves in and out of the viewing area. Winds will be brisk 10-15 through the day with gusts of 25mph, a little higher at the coast.

Friday: We start in the middle 30s again; however, highs on Friday will be a couple degrees warmer than Thursday with mostly clear skies and a cool breeze but not as windy as Thursday and dry.

Saturday: The Low will start to lift through northeast out of the Gulf. Isentropic ascent will spread into southern areas later Saturday, bringing widespread low and mid clouds and possible precipitation. The high pressure will keep us dry through most of the daylight of Saturday; the best rain chances will be along the GA coast late Saturday afternoon.

SUNDAY/FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The best chance of widespread rain will be during the day Sunday with some isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will hover around 60° from daybreak to sunset. Winds will be a concern especially along the coast, with hazardous beach and sea conditions. Tides will be elevated and Hwy 80 may be a concern for travel.

MARINE: ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... Tonight...NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts of 30 kt, seas 4-6 ft. Thursday...NE winds 25 to 30 kt, seas 6 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft. Friday...NE winds 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt, seas 6 to 8 ft subsiding to 5 to 7 ft. Saturday...E winds 15 to 20 kt, seas 5 to 6 ft, possible morning showers then rain late. Sunday...E winds 20 to 25 kt, seas 9-14 ft, rain with a chance of tstorms.

