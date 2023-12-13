Richmond Hill city council member attends final meeting after 20 years

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday night, one Richmond Hill city council member who has been a city leader for about two decades attended his last meeting.

Les Fussell has spent the last 20 years serving for the city of Richmond Hill.

“I truly love being part of the city,” said Fussell.

He first worked on the city’s planning and zoning commission for about 15 years and has served on city council for about the last five.

“I’ve always tried to do my job, or serve the city, is do the best job I could, be proud of what I did and do it for the right reasons,” said Fussell.

He says each week he would put about 20 hours of his time into city council work.

“There’s going to be some emptiness, later. What do I do with my time because I don’t have to go to a meeting?” said Fussell.

But he and his wife do have some plans to travel.

“That’s what we enjoy doing, travelling. Travelling with our friends,” said Fussell.

And to the city of Richmond Hill... all he has left to say is thank you.

“Of course, there’s a thank you. Thank you for supporting me, for all the support that I’ve gotten.”

