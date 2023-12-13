Savannah Christian Raiders play for AAA state title Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Christian might be a new tenant in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this week, but they’re a program that’s been on this stage before.

The Raiders end a 12-year hiatus from the state title game Wednesday when they kick off against Cedar Grove at 1 p.m.

The story of this year’s group is courage… having the courage to trust the guys around you.

That trust earned Savannah Christian a second-place finish in region three, and a current nine game win streak.

“I’m just going to tell our guys, ‘we wanted to get to practice 80 and on Wednesday it will be practice number 80. We know what we’re doing, enjoy the moment, soak it in because it’s going to go by just like that and you’re going to remember it for the rest of your life,’” said Baker Woodward, Savannah Christian Football Head Coach.

The past three wins this postseason for Savannah Christian have come on the road, and rightfully earning them the nickname “road raiders.”

“In the past, Savannah Christian has won GISA state championships and Savannah Christian has won A GHSA state championships but if we can pull this off and win a AAA state championship - that’s a something around here that no one’s really done. You know we’ve got A championships around here, AA championships around the City of Savannah, AAAA state championships - but winning a AAA state championship and beating Cedar Grove is something no one’s done around here and that will be really special.

Cedar Grove has become a regular in the state championship, with the chance to win the program’s fifth title since 2016.

Tune in to The News at Noon Wednesday for a live interview with Savannah Christian Head Coach Baker Woodward.

Stick with WTOC all afternoon tomorrow for on-air and social media coverage.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.