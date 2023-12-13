Senator Jon Ossoff discusses railroad that would run from Savannah to Atlanta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The update comes more than a year after the first round of funding.

You may remember Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced in March $8 million would be going to G-DOT to start planning the project.

The latest round of money is half a million dollars, aimed at accelerating the program’s progress.

The funding is coming through the bi-partisan infrastructure law for the rail corridor that would run from the Hostess City to Atlanta, with potential stops in between.

“Speed is under evaluation and my preference is to make this as efficient and attractive an alternative for folks moving between Savannah and Atlanta as possible, but of course we have to balance that against cost and projected passenger utilization. Bottom line is I want to help connect Savannah with the rest of the state and the rest of the country so plugging Savannah in to this growing inter-city rail network is important to Savannah’s economic future and to quality of life for Savannah residents,” Senator Jon Ossoff said.

Senator Ossoff says this project will help fill the need for additional transportation infrastructure, as the Southeast region continues to grow.

