Superintendent addresses concerns about the future of New Hampstead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of New Hampstead high school and middle school is up in the air after the Savannah-Chatham County school board chose not to vote on the 2024-2025 proposed long-range facility plan until further discussion.

“There are a lot of issues that we are trying to mitigate and find solutions for, and none of them are easy none of them are easy,” said Superintendent Watts.

Continued conversations surrounding the future of New Hampstead Schools, following the outcry from several parents at the December school board meeting.

“I have heard, I know my fellow board members have heard you. I know the staff has heard you, and it will not go into some empty void,” said Michael Johnson, District 7.

The district did not come empty-handed but instead with three proposed options to work off of. Those include allowing New Hampstead high schoolers to choose to finish their time at the high school, a different rezoning plan, and the biggest curve ball, reconfiguring the Grove multi-campus from a K-12 to a 6-12.

After the options were presented, parents were allowed to speak with school officials. Getting questions answered about transportation, what that new rezoning could look like, and anything else they needed to be clarified - something New Hampstead mom Stephanie Morgan says she is thankful for.

“That was very nice to know that they are listening to us and considering our concerns, and to have Mrs. Watts stand up and apologize for all the moves without having plans in place was also very nice,” said Morgan.

Morgan has five children in the district and also spoke at the December school board meeting saying that this move would be the second in less than three years for her kids.

“Growing pains are gonna happen and it is really going to not be that great, and we are going to have some explaining to do to our kids but overall I think that just knowing that they are trying to look at it long term instead of just right now.”

The district may not have walked away with a concrete answer, but Superintendent Watts says that she has already started thinking about possible new improvements.

