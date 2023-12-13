LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - To be a good educator, you have to have a passion for teaching.

This week’s WTOC Top Teacher definitely does.

We are proud of Taylors Creek and all the teachers here right yeah.

2nd graders cheering for their teachers in Hinesville, and this week’s WTOC Top Teacher Kristi Kitchings.

“It’s my passion, when I went to college all I wanted to teach was 2nd grade. I love teaching reading phonics is my passion.”

That passion for teaching, is paying off in the classroom as her second graders go from learning to read to reading to learn.

“The kids, seeing that light bulb go off, is definitely the motivation. My girls that come in every morning, to say I love you and hug you, that makes my day.”

“Ms. Kitchings is a great asset to Taylors Creek Elementary,” Principal Dr. Kenyatta Gilmore said.

“Building those relationships with the students and making those students, some of the non readers, and seeing them saying, I can do it now.”

“You have to have passion to do the job, it takes a lot of patience, a lot of time, a lot of effort.”

“It’s a difficult job, but it’s very rewarding.”

Kristi Kitchings this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

