JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Christmas Parade was rescheduled due to weather.

The parade will now take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. in Jesup.

WTOC will live stream the parade at WTOC.com, the WTOC News app, WTOC+, Facebook and YouTube.

