Yates Astro donates toys to WTOC annual toy drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A wonderful surprise Monday afternoon as Byron Loomis with Yates Astro dropped by to donate tons of toys to the WTOC annual toy drive.

We helped him unload his pick up truck with hundreds of dollars worth of toys to bring big smiles to the faces of many good little girls and boys right here in our community.

Our owner believes in giving back to the community so I get a budget every year and I come out buy toys and bring them to you. So we really believe in this - this is fantastic.

Wednesday marks the last day of WTOC’s annual toy drive. WTOC will be at the Walmart in Pooler from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.