Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Young woman dies more than a year after being seriously injured in crash, family says

A 19-year-old has died more than a year after she was seriously injured in a crash. (Source: WKBW, FAMILY PHOTOS, GOFUNDME)
By Michael Schwartz, WKBW
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - A family in New York says their 19-year-old daughter has died after she was seriously injured in a crash more than a year ago.

Gabby Kranock was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a crash in September 2022.

The crash was the result of an alleged drunken driver where 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle also died.

In November, Skyler Hess was sentenced to up to seven years in prison for vehicular manslaughter and other charges.

After the crash, Kranock’s story inspired a showing of goodwill across the community.

In January, West Herr donated a wheelchair van to Kranock and her family.

The Tonawanda Police Department also set up a fundraiser to raise money for Kranock along with artist Eric Jones.

Last weekend, Kranock’s mother shared an update online saying the 19-year-old developed a high fever and on Tuesday she had “received her wings.”

A GoFundMe account remains active to support the Kranock family.

Copyright 2023 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Antonio Rahami
Suspect wanted for Effingham Co. shooting turns self in
Elwyn Crocker Sr.
Lawsuit: Effingham Co. store received reports that Crocker Sr. was a pedophile while working as Santa Claus
Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo pleads not guilty to federal drug charge
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 200 block of Birchfield Drive
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 200 block of Birchfield Drive
Juian Morales
Savannah Police searching for person of interest in murder case

Latest News

Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son Anthony have been identified among those killed...
Mother dies with her 2-year-old son after tornado rips through mobile home park
Cody Antonio Rahami
Suspect wanted for Effingham Co. shooting turns self in
Displaced families in southern Gaza struggle to keep water and mud out of their tents...
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong
The City of Richmond Hill in Bryan County, Ga.
Richmond Hill city council member attends final meeting after 20 years
Railroad
Senator Jon Ossoff discusses railroad that would run from Savannah to Atlanta