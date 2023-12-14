Arrest made in connection to shooting on E. Waldburg St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened on December 1st in the 1000 block of E. Waldburg Street.

22-year-old Damion Frazier was arrested on December 13th. Frazier is being charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm and knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

On December 1st, officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Waldburg Street but did not find a victim at the scene. Later that night, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Waters Avenue and E. 33rd Street.

The victim was treated and taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center.

