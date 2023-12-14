Sky Cams
Attorney Howard Spiva donates helmets to WTOC Toys for Tots drive(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every year, WTOC can count on Attorney Howard Spiva to donate about 50 bike helmets for children during the annual WTOC Toys for Tots Drive.

He has been on a mission for more than 30 years to prevent brain injuries in children by handing out free helmets. This year, he showed up again just like clockwork.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to know you’re putting something good out in the world and hopefully it protect somebody’s little heads,” said Spiva.

Not only did Spiva donate the helmets on the last day of the toy drive, he also made a significant donation that helped WTOC buy another cart full of toys for the children.

