Beaufort leaders ask Gov. McMaster to declare economic disaster to help shrimping industry

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort City leaders are asking Governor Henry McMaster to declare an economic disaster due to shrimp dumping.

This all comes after local shrimper Craig Reaves sent this letter to city council explaining how shrimp dumping threatens his livelihood, and that of many others.

In his letter to council, Reaves says that ‘all commercial fishing families have been decimated.’ He lists multiple reasons for said decimation but says that import dumping is the lead cause.

For context, shrimp dumping is when farmed shrimp from other countries is sold to U.S. retailers and restaurants for below the market price that local shrimpers adhere to. Beaufort officials recognize the issue.

“You can’t have locally owned operated seafood companies if the market price is going to be debased by this amount of flooded shrimp that’s coming in,” said Beaufort’s Acting Mayor Michael McFee.

Now, governors are being asked to step in and help. Beaufort reached out to McMaster, and southern shrimpers are reaching out to other governors too.

“Each state’s shrimping association, so south Carolina shrimper association to Texas have worked with their coastal communities to get that movement, that thrust, to encourage the governors to act on this,” said Reaves.

Reaves is also a board member of the Southern Shrimp Alliance. The alliance, and Beaufort’s leaders, are hoping that asking for help from state governors will lead to change from congress.

“I think really, that’s where the changes have to be, on a federal level,” said Reaves.

Reaves and McFee said one of the best things you can do to help is support local businesses that support local shrimp. And at the end of the day, it tastes better too.

“Ocean bred, ocean fed is the best. Wild caught… absolutely,” said Reaves.

