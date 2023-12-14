Sky Cams
Breezy today, wet weather moves in this weekend

WTOC First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:46 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dry and cool weather continues through the rest of the work week!

Thursday will be cool to start with lows more so in the 40 this morning with a few upper 30s around our inland areas. Today will be a breezy day with gusts over 25 miles per hour at times for inland areas with gusts closer to 30 miles per hour possible at the coast. Temperatures climb to the 50s at lunchtime with highs near 60 degrees.

Friday morning will be slightly cooler with upper 30s returning to the Savannah area followed by mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees. The weather looks good for evening plans!

Looking ahead to the weekend, warmer weather builds in with an increasing chance of showers late Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Sunday will be very wet and breezy, especially along the coast as a low pressure system moves over our area. Rain will be around from the morning through the afternoon. Wind gusts could top 30 miles per hour at times, but many of us will stay in the 25 to 30 mile per hour range starting in the morning. Wind gusts over 30 miles per hour at the coast are likely. Coastal conditions will be unfavorable with high surf, higher than normal tides, rip currents and beach erosion possible. This will be a good day to stay inside!

Most of the rain will move out late Sunday into Monday morning. Cooler air filters in midweek with highs back in the 50s by Tuesday.

Stay tuned for updates!

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

