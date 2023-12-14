Sky Cams
Dealing with grief during the holiday season

By Tim Guidera
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Along with all the joy and celebration, other emotions can be magnified during the holidays. Especially for individuals and families who have suffered a loss.

Grief can be unavoidable for some people, whether they lost a loved one close to Christmas or that time of year simply reminds them of someone.

Hospice Savannah’s Full Circle Program recently held its 32nd annual Tree of Light remembrance ceremony, where the names of loved ones who have passed away are read aloud and candles are lit to honor their memory amid prayer, poem and song at the Edel Caregivers Institute.

The service held during the holiday season every year is part of Hospice’s ritual of grief management that they say is important for anyone who has suffered a loss .

