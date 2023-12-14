Sky Cams
Gateway Terminals donates over 100 bikes to students
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students from multiple schools in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System got a generous donation Thursday.

Their business partner, Gateway Terminals, gave away over 100 bikes. It was distributed across 10 different schools.

WTOC got a chance to speak with one of the organizers on why this was so important for the kids.

“You saw when they came in, one of the kids said ‘I’ve never been on a bike before’ - that’s why we do it. I don’t have to share my sister’s bike anymore. That’s really why we do it. We have the opportunity to give back to the community and to little children to make them happy at this time of year,” said Kevin Price, president of Gateway Terminals.

