Georgia Southern prepares for Myrtle Beach Bowl(WTOC)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTOC) - Thursday saw Georgia Southern practice for the second time in Myrtle Beach ahead of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The Eagles play Ohio (Mid-American Conference) Saturday in Conway, South Carolina. It’s the first ever meeting between the two programs.

Georgia Southern will have a walk-through at Brooks Stadium in Conway Friday afternoon, and finish the day with a pep rally at Broadway at the Beach.

Kick off Saturday is 11 a.m. Stick with WTOC all weekend for coverage.

