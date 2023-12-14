Georgia Southern prepares for Myrtle Beach Bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTOC) - Thursday saw Georgia Southern practice for the second time in Myrtle Beach ahead of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The Eagles play Ohio (Mid-American Conference) Saturday in Conway, South Carolina. It’s the first ever meeting between the two programs.

Jeffrey Smyth grew up in Beaufort, South Carolina.



He started at Presbyterian College before transferring to Georgia Southern. Now, he's playing a bowl game in his home state.



We talked about it after practice today.@WTOC11 | @JeffreyTSmyth | @GSAthletics_FB | @High_Beaufort pic.twitter.com/L8fRkgPPCP — Jeff Roberts (@JeffRoberts__) December 14, 2023

Georgia Southern will have a walk-through at Brooks Stadium in Conway Friday afternoon, and finish the day with a pep rally at Broadway at the Beach.

Kick off Saturday is 11 a.m. Stick with WTOC all weekend for coverage.

Trevon Locke is one of several Savannah-area athletes competing for Georgia Southern.



We talked after practice today about the meaning of playing in a bowl, and how being from Savannah set him up for continued success.@WTOC11 | @TrevonLocke17 | @GSAthletics_FB | @TheBC400 pic.twitter.com/nCxdZP8z10 — Jeff Roberts (@JeffRoberts__) December 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.