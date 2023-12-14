Georgia Southern prepares for Myrtle Beach Bowl
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTOC) - Thursday saw Georgia Southern practice for the second time in Myrtle Beach ahead of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The Eagles play Ohio (Mid-American Conference) Saturday in Conway, South Carolina. It’s the first ever meeting between the two programs.
Georgia Southern will have a walk-through at Brooks Stadium in Conway Friday afternoon, and finish the day with a pep rally at Broadway at the Beach.
Kick off Saturday is 11 a.m. Stick with WTOC all weekend for coverage.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.