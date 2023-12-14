How UPS drivers get packages delivered in time for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This past year UPS hired roughly 100,000 workers nationwide to help with peak season, and with Christmas right around the corner, delivery drivers and their package runners are busy getting their shipments out.

WTOC took a ride with a UPS delivery driver and his assistant to talk about their peak season.

It’s going time for the men in brown.

“The package count goes up, the stock comes out,” said UPS driver Trey Dekles.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year otherwise known as peak season.

“UPS!”

The Super Bowl for Delivery drivers around the country.

Trey Dekle’s normal 106-stop route jumps to a 160-route stop during the height of the season.

“We are delivering a lot more Christmas presents as people used to go to malls, but now we are dropping them off at their doorstep,” said Dekles.

Dekles has almost two decades behind the wheel but this year, he has an assistant to help carry the load and deliver the goods.

“I have my son working with me this year so he knows how I work. I have him running packages on one side of the truck and I can do it on the side so that cuts that it in half, like we can get through a neighborhood in half the time,” said Dekles.

A lean, mean, delivery team.

“Oh yeah, I get to spend a lot more time with him this year which I don’t normally get to see him a lot during this time of year being so busy so its nice to have him on the truck,” said Dekles.

It may feel like fun and games sometimes, but the increased load is no joke as many delivery drivers see an increase in the volume, stops, and routes, some even doubling.

This past year UPS hired roughly 100,000 temporary workers nationally in preparation for peak season. Hiring package handlers, drivers, and runners like Dekles’ son.

The duo will be working their routes until December 22nd delivering every last-minute package you may need.

And remember, shipping deadlines are fast approaching if you need your gifts to arrive by the 25th.

The United States Postal Service recommends that holiday mail be sent out by December 16th for it to arrive by Christmas. But, if you’re using priority mail - you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

Meanwhile, Fed-Ex recommends a shipping date no later than December 15th for five-day home delivery.

And UPS recommends packages be shipped out on December 19th using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, December 23rd.

