Israel attack survivors to speak at Jewish Educational Alliance on Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we enter the last day of Hanukkah, many members of the Jewish community say the holiday has felt different this year in light of the terrorist attacks in Israel and the war that’s followed.

Thursday, survivors of that Hamas terrorist attack will be speaking at the Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance to shed some light on their experiences.

WTOC spoke with Jackie Laban, who spearheaded the effort to get the survivors to Savannah.

She says she believes it will give a new perspective on the reality of the terrorist attacks, to hear about it from people that experienced them firsthand.

When Jackie Laban first entered the Martin Pear Israel fellowship, the intention was to learn about Israel and how to bring some of what she learned back to Savannah.

Everything changed a week before the fellowship ended, when Hamas launched a series of terrorist attacks in the very country who’s culture Laban was immersing herself in.

“I started having these very difficult conversations with people saying, no, it’s not like that, it’s a lot different. They’re trying to annihilate the Jewish people. They’re trying to get rid of the land of Israel in total, so I don’t think I would’ve been able to confidently have these conversations with the history behind Israel, the politics behind Israel, without learning this stuff in the last year,” Laban said.

Through the fellowship, Laban was able to bring in three survivors of the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel, to share their firsthand experiences.

That’s something Laban thinks anyone could benefit from hearing.

“I think it’s really important for high-school and college aged students to come. They’re very influenced by what they hear and what they see, and I think hearing directly from the source is a great source of education and should be very eye-opening for some people.”

The time, Laban says, couldn’t be more important, as the survivors will share their stories on the last day of Hanukkah, a holiday that commemorates the victory of Jewish people in Greek-occupied Israel.

The story goes that oil to light a menorah in a temple was mostly destroyed- and that one tiny container of it lasted eight days and nights.

“Life went on. And we feel the same is happening now. We still have the bright lights to look forward to bring in every night. A little bit of light dispels a lot of darkness, and so we use this to bring in hope for the times that we’re in now.”

The three survivors of the terrorist attacks will speak here at the Savannah JEA building on Abercorn at 1 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

