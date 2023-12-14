Israeli survivors of Hamas’ October attack share stories while in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While the conflict rages on overseas, survivors of Hamas’ October attack on Israel are in Savannah sharing their stories.

Three survivors of that attack spoke at the Jewish Educational Alliance on Thursday. They say they wanted to speak out so people could understand what they’ve been through.

It’s been just over two months since Rotem Holin said she lost her sense of security and optimism.

Holin, and other Israeli natives who survived Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, spoke with a group of Savannahians, sharing what they saw as their homes came under siege.

“I went inside and locked myself in the safe room. And then my kids woke up. I told them it was dangerous, and we can’t go out. And they’re hearing all the world go outside - shooting, bombing, grenades, everything,” Holin said.

Hamas’ attack left 1,200 dead and many others were taken hostage.

Survivors described what seemed to be an endless number of funerals in the days after.

“Some days two or three together. It’s a big family so imagine three or four funerals from the same family. It’s something you can’t even imagine,” Asaf Artel said.

Many of the survivors say they still can’t return home. Their communities, now a warzone as the nearby conflict in Gaza continues.

“I really believed in peace. I really believed that there are people on the other side who want peace like me, want to live in peace. This concept was destroyed on October 7,” Holin said.

Holin was asked if she felt she would ever get that sense of optimism back.

“I don’t know. I hope I will. But for now, I don’t think I have this sense of optimism or sense of compassion,” Holin said.

The three survivors are expected to join Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter on Thursday night as they light a menorah in Savannah on the last night of Hannukah.

