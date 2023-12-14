Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Possible options to replace the Talmadge include taller bridge, tunnel under the river

Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While the Talmadge Bridge will be raised in the next few years, the Georgia Department of Transportation is still looking at options to eventually replace the bridge.

The plan to raise the Talmage Bridge by 20 feet and replace the cable system is scheduled to start in 2025 and last approximately 36 months.

With anticipation of more and larger ships continuing to call on the busy Port of Savannah in the future, there could still be a need for more clearance.

GDOT has put forward two alternatives that would replace the existing bridge and replace it with a new bridge with a 230-foot clearance or a tunnel under the Savannah River.

GDOT said there is no timeline or funding currently identified for a preferred alternate. The department also said it will look for public feedback on these options, possibly in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
Georgia Department of Human Services battling a backlog of SNAP renewals
Elwyn Crocker Sr.
Lawsuit: Effingham Co. store received reports that Crocker Sr. was a pedophile while working as Santa Claus
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
Cody Antonio Rahami
Suspect wanted for Effingham Co. shooting turns self in
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 200 block of Birchfield Drive
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 200 block of Birchfield Drive

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An aerial view of River Street in Savannah, Ga.
River Street businesses get final green light to create improvement district, collect taxes
As we enter the last day of Hanukkah, many members of the Jewish community say the holiday has...
Israel attack survivors to speak at Jewish Educational Alliance on Thursday
Kimani Gregory Griffin and Asante Marquell Mervin
Two people arrested after shooting at home in Bluffton
SNAP Benefits
Georgia Department of Human Services battling a backlog of SNAP renewals