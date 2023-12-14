Possible options to replace the Talmadge include taller bridge, tunnel under the river

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While the Talmadge Bridge will be raised in the next few years, the Georgia Department of Transportation is still looking at options to eventually replace the bridge.

The plan to raise the Talmage Bridge by 20 feet and replace the cable system is scheduled to start in 2025 and last approximately 36 months.

With anticipation of more and larger ships continuing to call on the busy Port of Savannah in the future, there could still be a need for more clearance.

GDOT has put forward two alternatives that would replace the existing bridge and replace it with a new bridge with a 230-foot clearance or a tunnel under the Savannah River.

GDOT said there is no timeline or funding currently identified for a preferred alternate. The department also said it will look for public feedback on these options, possibly in 2024.

