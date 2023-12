RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The collection for Toys for Tots got a major boost on its final day.

After just three weeks of collecting, the Rincon Police Department brought in more than 500 toys.

The toys were loaded up for WTOC on Thursday morning.

The WTOC Toy Drive received a HUGE donation from the Rincon Police Department and Evans General Contractors today. Thank you to everyone who has donated to help kids in need this holiday season! Posted by WTOC-TV on Thursday, December 14, 2023

