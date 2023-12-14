River Street businesses get final green light to create improvement district, collect taxes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia state lawmakers have given River Street businesses the green light to tax themselves and make improvements in that popular part of the city.

During this month’s special called session at the Georgia State House, Chatham County’s delegation passed a bill allowing River Street businesses to create a Community Improvement District. That improvement district, or CID, would allow business owners to levy a tax on themselves and use that money for improvements along River Street. Aiming to boost public safety, lighting and cleanliness.

Savannah’s city council approved the River Street CID over the summer, but officials with the waterfront say they needed state legislators to amend a local law so that the newly formed board would be able to function properly.

Some of those changes include a requirement that Savannah’s city attorney be notified of the CID’s actions since the district is entirely within city limits.

Members say without the changes, their ability to collect additional taxes could be challenged.

Savannah Waterfront’s Executive Director Julie Musselman says roughly 80 commercial property owners in the area have signed on to be part of the CID, which aims to collect $600,000 annually for those improvements.

“We began looking four years ago at how we could ensure the success of the business community here on the waterfront long into the future and have an environment where those businesses could not only succeed but thrive. The Community Improvement District was the best vehicle to ensure that success,” Musselman said.

This comes as River Street is also expected to get $30 million from the city’s recently increased hotel/motel tax.

This CID would be the first one outside of Metro Atlanta in the state.

Their work is expected to start early next year.

