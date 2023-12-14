Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

River Street businesses get final green light to create improvement district, collect taxes

FILE PHOTO - An aerial view of River Street in Savannah, Ga.
FILE PHOTO - An aerial view of River Street in Savannah, Ga.(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia state lawmakers have given River Street businesses the green light to tax themselves and make improvements in that popular part of the city.

During this month’s special called session at the Georgia State House, Chatham County’s delegation passed a bill allowing River Street businesses to create a Community Improvement District. That improvement district, or CID, would allow business owners to levy a tax on themselves and use that money for improvements along River Street. Aiming to boost public safety, lighting and cleanliness.

Savannah’s city council approved the River Street CID over the summer, but officials with the waterfront say they needed state legislators to amend a local law so that the newly formed board would be able to function properly.

Some of those changes include a requirement that Savannah’s city attorney be notified of the CID’s actions since the district is entirely within city limits.

Members say without the changes, their ability to collect additional taxes could be challenged.

Savannah Waterfront’s Executive Director Julie Musselman says roughly 80 commercial property owners in the area have signed on to be part of the CID, which aims to collect $600,000 annually for those improvements.

“We began looking four years ago at how we could ensure the success of the business community here on the waterfront long into the future and have an environment where those businesses could not only succeed but thrive. The Community Improvement District was the best vehicle to ensure that success,” Musselman said.

This comes as River Street is also expected to get $30 million from the city’s recently increased hotel/motel tax.

This CID would be the first one outside of Metro Atlanta in the state.

Their work is expected to start early next year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
Georgia Department of Human Services battling a backlog of SNAP renewals
Elwyn Crocker Sr.
Lawsuit: Effingham Co. store received reports that Crocker Sr. was a pedophile while working as Santa Claus
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
Cody Antonio Rahami
Suspect wanted for Effingham Co. shooting turns self in
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 200 block of Birchfield Drive
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 200 block of Birchfield Drive

Latest News

As we enter the last day of Hanukkah, many members of the Jewish community say the holiday has...
Israel attack survivors to speak at Jewish Educational Alliance on Thursday
Kimani Gregory Griffin and Asante Marquell Mervin
Two people arrested after shooting at home in Bluffton
SNAP Benefits
Georgia Department of Human Services battling a backlog of SNAP renewals
Kristi Kitchings
Top Teacher : Kristi Kitchings