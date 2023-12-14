Two people arrested after shooting at home in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after shooting at a home and a car in Bluffton.

On December 13, Bluffton Police officers responded to Simmonsville Road near Sugaree Drive at about 10:25 a.m.

The Bluffton Police says witnesses told them that the suspects shot several times towards a house and a car off Simmonsville Road. Officers obtained information about the suspects and executed a search warrant at a home on Haigler Boulevard with the help of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

20-year-old Kimani Gregory Griffin and 22-year-old Asante Marquell Mervin were arrested.

Griffin was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace. Mervin was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

In total, 16 firearms were seized and some of them were returned as stolen out of other jurisdictions.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Amanda Luechtefeld at 843-706-4563. You can also call the Bluffton Police Department at 843‐706‐4555 or the Bluffton PD tip line at 843‐706‐4560; Crimestoppers at 1‐888‐274‐6372.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.