Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Two people arrested after shooting at home in Bluffton

Kimani Gregory Griffin and Asante Marquell Mervin
Kimani Gregory Griffin and Asante Marquell Mervin(Bluffton Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after shooting at a home and a car in Bluffton.

On December 13, Bluffton Police officers responded to Simmonsville Road near Sugaree Drive at about 10:25 a.m.

The Bluffton Police says witnesses told them that the suspects shot several times towards a house and a car off Simmonsville Road. Officers obtained information about the suspects and executed a search warrant at a home on Haigler Boulevard with the help of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

20-year-old Kimani Gregory Griffin and 22-year-old Asante Marquell Mervin were arrested.

Griffin was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace. Mervin was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

In total, 16 firearms were seized and some of them were returned as stolen out of other jurisdictions.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Amanda Luechtefeld at 843-706-4563. You can also call the Bluffton Police Department at 843‐706‐4555 or the Bluffton PD tip line at 843‐706‐4560; Crimestoppers at 1‐888‐274‐6372.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Antonio Rahami
Suspect wanted for Effingham Co. shooting turns self in
Elwyn Crocker Sr.
Lawsuit: Effingham Co. store received reports that Crocker Sr. was a pedophile while working as Santa Claus
Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo pleads not guilty to federal drug charge
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 200 block of Birchfield Drive
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 200 block of Birchfield Drive
Juian Morales
Savannah Police searching for person of interest in murder case

Latest News

SNAP Benefits
Georgia Department of Human Services battling a backlog of SNAP renewals
Kristi Kitchings
Top Teacher : Kristi Kitchings
Capt. Jimmy Armel
Captain, fellow veterans tagging great white sharks off the Georgia coast
*
Hardeeville city leaders discuss updates to zoning ordinance