Tybee council to vote on new license plate readers for the police department

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Some new police technology is up for approval on the streets of Tybee Island.

The Tybee Island Police Department is asking for new surveillance gadgets ahead of the new year. The department has been pushing to acquire some “Flock Safety Falcon” cameras that they say will help with community safety.

The department says these new surveillance devices will allow them to read license plates of cars on the road and manage traffic throughout the year.

City council members are meeting this evening to decide whether to give the green light to these cameras.

This new technology will cost the city more than $300,000 if it goes through.

Community officials say this technology, while new to Tybee, is becoming more and more common for police departments across the country.

“This is a very standard and effective way of community policing these days, it’s done in communities all over the world basically, so we like to use technology to supplement our small police force, and this is one way that we do that,” Tybee Island interim City Manager, Michelle Owens said.

Tybee Island City Council will be discussing the potential uses of these proposed cameras at their meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

