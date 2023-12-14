Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Tybee council to vote on new license plate readers for the police department

(Departamento de Policía de Tybee Island)
By Ethan Stamm
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Some new police technology is up for approval on the streets of Tybee Island.

The Tybee Island Police Department is asking for new surveillance gadgets ahead of the new year. The department has been pushing to acquire some “Flock Safety Falcon” cameras that they say will help with community safety.

The department says these new surveillance devices will allow them to read license plates of cars on the road and manage traffic throughout the year.

City council members are meeting this evening to decide whether to give the green light to these cameras.

This new technology will cost the city more than $300,000 if it goes through.

Community officials say this technology, while new to Tybee, is becoming more and more common for police departments across the country.

“This is a very standard and effective way of community policing these days, it’s done in communities all over the world basically, so we like to use technology to supplement our small police force, and this is one way that we do that,” Tybee Island interim City Manager, Michelle Owens said.

Tybee Island City Council will be discussing the potential uses of these proposed cameras at their meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
Georgia Department of Human Services battling a backlog of SNAP renewals
Elwyn Crocker Sr.
Lawsuit: Effingham Co. store received reports that Crocker Sr. was a pedophile while working as Santa Claus
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
Cody Antonio Rahami
Suspect wanted for Effingham Co. shooting turns self in
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 200 block of Birchfield Drive
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 200 block of Birchfield Drive

Latest News

Damion Frazier
Arrest made in connection to shooting on E. Waldburg St.
Talmadge Bridge
Possible options to replace the Talmadge include taller bridge, tunnel under the river
FILE PHOTO - An aerial view of River Street in Savannah, Ga.
River Street businesses get final green light to create improvement district, collect taxes
As we enter the last day of Hanukkah, many members of the Jewish community say the holiday has...
Israel attack survivors to speak at Jewish Educational Alliance on Thursday