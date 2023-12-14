Sky Cams
U.S. Marines come to collect toys donated to WTOC’s Toys for Tots drive
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC wants to send a big thank you to our viewers.

Thursday, Marines came to collect all the toys you donated to the WTOC Toy Drive.

These will go to Toys for Tots helping families across our area make the holidays happen for their kids this year.

Before they left, the Marines shared why this mission is so close to their heart each holiday season.

“It would probably be seeing at the end, just the sheer amount of toys and the families that we’ve actually helped over the season. It’s kind of hard to see it in the process of just the magnitude of what you’re actually doing, but at the end when you get that final count, it always blows us away,” said SGT. Matthew Ammons, the Toys for Tots coordinator.

While the WTOC Toy Drive is over, we have one more toy drive that we are helping with this year.

We’re teaming up with the Savannah Police Department to get toys to deserving families. We will be at the Five Below on Abercorn in Savannah from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

