40 gunshots heard on video; resident frustrated by recent gun violence

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Forty gunshots caught on camera just blocks from Forsyth Park.

Savannah Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter call near the 600 block of Gwinnett Street on Sunday night. The rounds were caught by a security camera in a nearby neighborhood.

The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified, said three to four rounds is common in the area but 40 caught him by surprise.

“I was in disbelief because it was so close and so loud that I hesitated for a second like ‘Is it fireworks?’ or something like that.”

The man said he’s lived in the area for more than a decade. He’s growing increasingly frustrated by gun violence in the area.

Just last month, a 22-year-old was shot and killed at the Frazier Homes complex - a block away from Sunday’s incident.

When asked what some of his concerns were, the resident responded, “My son, my wife. Every time this happens, my wife and I are like, this is the house we want. We’re (expletive) four blocks away from Forsyth Park. We make a choice to live here. And I say that to her. I look her in the eyes like we made this choice and God forbid anything ever happens over here.”

Police say a woman was injured during Sunday’s shots-fired incident, not by the gunfire but by glass in her apartment.

The resident said he’s concerned about getting caught in the crossfire.

“100%. Absolutely. I don’t think I’m a target. I don’t live scared. But there is so much that happens right here,” he said. “It’s allowed to happen. It’s perpetuated. And not a whole lot has changed. If anything, it’s gotten worse in the last 15 years.”

Police have not announced any arrests in this case.

