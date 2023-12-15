Bill would allow voters to decide if Garden City expands municipal boundaries

Garden City, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in certain part of unincorporated Chatham County could have a big decision to make in 2024 about whether to become part of Garden City- but County leaders say they’ve been left in the dark about the decision.

Representative Carl Gilliard introduced legislation that would allow Garden City to expand its municipal boundaries The bill passed in the legislature and it’s now in the Governor’s office to be signed into law.

The expansion would take place into what’s now unincorporated Chatham County, and leaders from that part of the County say that they’ve been left in the dark about the bill.

”Was there something that we have done as a commission that made them feel that they couldn’t share this with us before it actually passed? And perhaps it was more of a strategic deal. So a lot questions that aren’t answered at this point,” says Commissioner Aaron Whitely, who represents District 6 in Chatham County.

WTOC reached out to Garden City to ask them about the situation- they declined to comment.

We also repeatedly contacted Representative Carl Gilliard, who was the first sponsor of the bill, to discuss it. He did not get back to us in time for this story.

While it’s unclear what the plan for expansion is, from the language of the bill, we do know it would allow Garden City to expand from its current boundaries into large portions of Chatham County, including the Henderson neighborhood, Berwick, and parts of Georgetown.

Whitely says one of his main concerns about the potential expansion- is public safety and whether Garden City has the ability to bring fire and police services to such a large area.

“We’re firing on all cylinders, if you will, when it comes to public safety, and so to see a new system to have to come into place, I don’t want to see my citizens have to suffer,” says Whitely.

Voters that live in the areas in question would vote on whether to become part of Garden City in 2024, if Governor Kemp signs the bill into law. Commissioner Whitely represents parts of those areas, and says that his constituents have voiced concerns about the situation.

’We don’t want to be annexed, you know, why are they doing this, do you know why?’ Is one of the questions I’ve gotten, and ultimately, what’s the big plan. Lots of big questions that I don’t have answers to at this point.”

Whitely adds that he has no ill-feelings towards any of the legislators and that they have a good working relationship and he’ll be discussing this with them soon.

Again, if the Governor signs the bill into law, voters would decide on whether expansion would take place.

