Bulloch Co. residents express concerns about water infrastructure

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Larger wells meant to supply water for Bulloch and Bryan counties have some residents in an uproar.

The Coastal Regional Water Planning Council met with residents to address their concerns and share with the communities what they have in store for the region’s water infrastructure.

The biggest fear of those who spoke Thursday night was the what if… saying that they feel even after this meeting, there are too many questions unanswered.

“The knowledge that I gained tonight has me ever even angrier than if I had never come.”

The council presented its plans to add four new large wells into the region - two owned by Bulloch County and two owned by Bryan County. They say that these additions are crucial in providing the projected number of people and industries to move to the region.

“The growth really is the key to tonight’s conversation. There is a lot of conversation and planning that is going on about infrastructure improvement and things as they are happening in this region,” said Benjy Thompson, the chairman of the Coastal Water Planning Council.

However, residents fear that adding these large industrial wells will have long-term impacts and eventually deplete the smaller residential wells, as well as create even more saltwater intrusion.

“What are you gonna do when you don’t have water?”

“Does anyone have a backup plan, for if the what-if happens?”

According to the Coastal Georgia Regional fact sheet, the area is expected to increase need from 226 million gallons of water a day to 243 million by 2060.

The current plan is pulling water from Bulloch County which still has an abundance of natural groundwater as well as utilizing its local rivers.

According to the water infrastructure developers, their plans and permits to begin have been submitted to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and are awaiting approval.

