City leaders discuss new energy programs aimed at helping low-income households

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New energy initiatives are coming to Savannah.

On Friday, city leaders highlighted new resources residents can use aimed at lowering your bills.

Savannah leaders and sustainability experts say these new programs aim to increase affordable energy access for city residents, especially low-income households.

“Energy prices have risen four times this year alone and they will continue to do so in the coming years,” Capital Good Fund CEO Andy Posner said.

That’s why officials are racing to expand clean energy access to city residents.

Savannah District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo highlighted a $1 million federal grant the city received that he said will boost energy efficiency services to low-income households.

Efficiency experts also discussed the recently announced Georgia BRIGHT initiative. That’s a solar panel lease program for households with an income of $100,000 a year or less.

Organizers say there are zero upfront costs with monthly payments of roughly $40.

Officials say similar programs can help lower utility bills by 15 percent while boosting sustainability.

“To see the fiscal benefit, and the financial benefit, where they’re saving money. Whether or not they care about our environment at all, that should be music to everybody’s that they love saving money out there,” Alderman Palumbo said.

