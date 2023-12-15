County leaders, state delegation discuss bill that would allow voters to expand Garden City

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission had lunch with Georgia state legislators on Friday to discuss what the county wants to see from state leaders next year.

Topics included metal health, fire district changes and stronger rules for annexation.

During the talk about annexation, a central focus was a state house bill that would allow voters to decide if Garden City can annex parts of Chatham County. That annexation would expand the city’s borders further south into areas that include the Henderson Golf Community, Berwick, and some of Georgetown.

Commissioners said that the proposed annexation overlaps with parts of the county already annexed with Savannah.

County Commissioners say they weren’t properly informed about the proposal.

“We didn’t know about it. In fact, that day you all voted was the day the manager, found out from our police chief. And I found out from someone calling me to tell me ‘did you know this was going on?’” Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis said.

Rep. Ron Stephens, one of the representatives who sponsored the house bill, said that there haven’t been any discussions between the county and Garden City.

“The county of course doesn’t have any say at all in any annexation. It’s whether the city can go and provide services,” Rep. Stephens said.

If the bill passes, residents of the areas that could be annexed would vote on whether to join Garden City. Joining Garden City means paying Garden City taxes.

“Instead of four plus mills for the county, you’re at two mills for the city, and property taxes for folks are at front and center,” Rep. Stephens said.

WTOC reached out to the mayor of Garden City, and he said he had no comment at this time.

