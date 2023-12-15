Sky Cams
Families pick up gifts from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was the last day for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

It’s to help provide gifts for kids across the states every year.

According to organizers, over 800 families came to pick up their gifts that were donated by the community for the holiday season.

One person we spoke to says that this hits close to home for her.

“Because as a child, I was that child in need and so to be able to give back in that way is amazing for me. And on the day that we give it out is the culmination of all our hard work of everything we’ve put into it and this day is like Christmas to us. You know this like waking up Christmas morning to us - being able to give this to the community,” said Maj. Melissa Smith.

