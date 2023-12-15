First Alert: Wet and windy conditions move in this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have another cool start to the day with 30s for inland areas and 40s closer to the coast this morning.

After a cooler start to the day, temperatures climb to the upper 50s by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the lower 60s under mostly clear skies. Today will be breezy at times, with gusts over 20 miles per hour at times. If you have evening plans, they are good to go! We’ll be in the 50s around dinnertime, cooling through the evening.

Today is our last nice day before wind and rain move in late Saturday through Sunday! Get your errands done as quick as you can this weekend. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/pmqwBoRQSH — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 15, 2023

Saturday starts out dry with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We’ll see clouds move in throughout the day with highs in the mid 60s. Rain begins moving into our southern areas as we head into the evening, beginning a wet chunk of the weekend. After sunset, wind gusts over 20 miles per hour will be possible. Rain could impact your plans if you are out late on Saturday.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Sunday will be very wet and breezy, especially along the coast. A low pressure system will be moving over our area. Wind gusts could top 30 miles per hour at times for inland areas. Coastal communities could experience gusts over 40 miles per hour, which could lead to a few power outages. Rainfall could also lead to isolated flooding, with widespread totals of 2 to 4 inches expected Saturday evening through Sunday night.

At the coast, there will be high surf, higher than normal tides, rip currents and overall poor boating and marine conditions. Again, this is where the strongest wind gusts will be as well.

Most of the rain will move out late Sunday into Monday morning. Monday will be breezy and dry with highs near 60. Cooler air moves in midweek with highs only in the lower 50s Tuesday. Temperatures will be close to freezing Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.