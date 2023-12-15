Sky Cams
Georgia Southern one of 12 Sun Belt teams in a bowl game this postseason(WTOC)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Sun Belt is made up of 14 teams.

12 of them made a bowl game this year - the most of any FBS conference.

Not only is it this fall, but over the past decade. The Sun Belt has the highest winning percentage of any conference over the past 10 seasons (.614).

Georgia Southern will look to continue the conference’s success this Saturday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Ohio, kick off is slated for 11 a.m.

Watch it on ESPN.

