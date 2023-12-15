Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Hilary Duff announces her fourth pregnancy

FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on May 17, 2022, in New York. Duff recently announced she's expecting child No. 4.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth child.

The “How I Met Your Father” star made the announcement on Instagram, sharing her family’s holiday cards with the caption “Surprise, Surprise!”

“So much for Silent Nights,” the front of the card reads along with a photo of Duff, her partner Matthew Koma and her three children. The back of the card features photos of her three children and says, “Buckle Up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch.”

Koma also shared the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the family with the caption, “baby #4 is loading.”

Duff and Koma have two children together, 5-year-old Banks Violet, and 2-year-old Mae James. Duff also shares an 11-year-old son, Luca, with her former partner Mike Comrie, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimani Gregory Griffin and Asante Marquell Mervin
Two people arrested after shooting at home in Bluffton
SNAP Benefits
Georgia Department of Human Services battling a backlog of SNAP renewals
Talmadge Bridge
Possible options to replace the Talmadge include taller bridge, tunnel under the river
How UPS drivers get packages delivered in time for the holidays
Railroad
Senator Jon Ossoff discusses railroad that would run from Savannah to Atlanta

Latest News

A small plane crashed on Interstate 26 in North Carolina. (Source: WLOS/CNN)
RAW: Plane crash shuts interstate down
Voters in unincorporated parts of Chatham County could soon decide whether to become part of...
Bill would allow voters to decide if Garden City expands municipal boundaries
Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves reacts after a Satanic display at the Iowa State...
Satanic Temple co-founder discusses torn-down display
The remnants of a crashed plane are seen on Interstate 26 in Asheville, North Carolina, on...
Plane crashes and catches fire on interstate in North Carolina